Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 63,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 832,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 48,482,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,321,844. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 126.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

