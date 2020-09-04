Rodgers Brothers Inc. Takes $663,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 344,957 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $12,562.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,758. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

