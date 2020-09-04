Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 13,905,092 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,886,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sabre by 101.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Sabre by 24.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 233,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 46,019 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 258.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Sabre by 239.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 36,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

