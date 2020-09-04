SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DNB Markets cut shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,290 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of SANDVIK AB/ADR worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,305. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

