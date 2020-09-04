SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.74

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $168.74 and last traded at $168.68, with a volume of 12361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.36.
SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.44 and a 200 day moving average of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
