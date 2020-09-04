SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.74

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $168.74 and last traded at $168.68, with a volume of 12361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.36.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

Get SAP alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.44 and a 200 day moving average of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.