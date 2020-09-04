Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,321 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Schlumberger by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 52.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

SLB traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $19.31. 15,380,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,448,268. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

