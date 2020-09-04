Scott H. Keeney Sells 14,554 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 14,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $325,864.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott H. Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of Nlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $123,300.00.

NASDAQ LASR traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $21.60. 500,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Nlight Inc has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. Analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nlight by 145.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nlight by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after buying an additional 663,490 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nlight by 957.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 472,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 427,803 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nlight by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 340,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight in the first quarter worth $3,396,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

