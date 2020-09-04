Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Receives $6.29 Average PT from Analysts

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. 193,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.43 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

