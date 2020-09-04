Selfkey (KEY) Trading 45.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and $4.05 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, IDEX, ABCC and Binance. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042619 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.53 or 0.05562011 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035082 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

KEY is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,298,937,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx, RightBTC, ABCC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.