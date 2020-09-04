Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,062.50 and last traded at $1,074.59. 2,702,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,912,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,134.32.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $964.54.
The stock has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,563.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3,857.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,012.64 and its 200 day moving average is $738.02.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $26,635,000. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in Shopify by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
Further Reading: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.