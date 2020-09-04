Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,062.50 and last traded at $1,074.59. 2,702,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,912,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,134.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $964.54.

Get Shopify alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,563.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3,857.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,012.64 and its 200 day moving average is $738.02.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $26,635,000. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in Shopify by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after acquiring an additional 341,548 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.