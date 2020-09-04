Short Interest in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Grows By 10.3%

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 30th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSSE. Benchmark raised their price target on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. 51,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,714. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 62.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.01%. Research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $201,154.32. 72.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

