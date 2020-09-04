Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Drops By 14.8%

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 13,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,492. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.61% and a negative return on equity of 102.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDTX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

