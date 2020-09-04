Short Interest in Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Decreases By 33.9%

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the July 30th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

DISCB stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.85. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Inc Series B has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery Inc Series B stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 476.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery Inc Series B

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

