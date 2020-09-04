Short Interest in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Rises By 30.1%

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DOMO traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.06.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domo will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $206,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Domo by 4,006.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Domo by 119.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.