Short Interest in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Grows By 23.6%

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 152,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. 828,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,833. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.