Short Interest in Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Rises By 25.2%

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the July 30th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Hydro66 stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 261,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,914. Hydro66 has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.73.

Get Hydro66 alerts:

Hydro66 Company Profile

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. operates as a data center company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and rest of Europe. It provides colocation and digital currency transaction verification services to system integrators, enterprise business, and cloud hosting and high-performance computing block chain companies.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.