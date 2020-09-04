Short Interest in Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Rises By 25.2%

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the July 30th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Hydro66 stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 261,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,914. Hydro66 has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.73.
Hydro66 Company Profile
