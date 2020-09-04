Short Interest in Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Decreases By 12.4%

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 30th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,036. Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

