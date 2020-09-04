Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SILK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $396,242.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $744,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,837 shares of company stock worth $4,990,233 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SILK stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. 350,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,914. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $62.72.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.