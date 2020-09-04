Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.34. 408,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,383. Skyline has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 827,697 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Skyline by 200.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 695,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 463,589 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Skyline during the second quarter worth approximately $8,407,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,871,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline during the second quarter worth approximately $5,483,000.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

