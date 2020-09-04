Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim Sells 4,708 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $161,296.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $1,511,076.14.

NYSE WORK traded down $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 20,945,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,060,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

