Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director Sells $350,000.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Ofarrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $350,300.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 19,091,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,096,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. Barclays raised shares of Slack to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Slack by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 696,835 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Slack by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Slack by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

