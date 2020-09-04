Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $1,216,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sonoco Products by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 49,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.63. 329,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,419. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

