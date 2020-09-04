SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.78

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.78 and last traded at $59.78, with a volume of 362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,882,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,395 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 151,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.