Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Down 5.3%

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $266.08 and last traded at $276.29. Approximately 2,430,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,083,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.81 and its 200-day moving average is $193.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Spotify by 700.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Spotify in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

