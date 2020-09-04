Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,843 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $75,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify by 65.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify by 21.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $13.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.21. The company had a trading volume of 107,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.10. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Spotify from $130.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Spotify in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.74.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.