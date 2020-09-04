Starbase (STAR) Hits Market Cap of $213,953.71

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $213,953.71 and $3,471.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00042619 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $590.53 or 0.05562011 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00035082 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

