Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Boosted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 138.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Starbucks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $174,197,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 824,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,384,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $96.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

