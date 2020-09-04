Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 12,614 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,290,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,095,988. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.