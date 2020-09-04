Stewart Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.4% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adobe by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $26.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $507.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,812,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $243.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

