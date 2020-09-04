Stewart Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,426 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $398,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

ABT traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,069,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.72. The company has a market cap of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,729 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

