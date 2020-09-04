Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 4.8% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $85,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,119 shares of company stock worth $30,613,333. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $23.50 on Thursday, reaching $741.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,046. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $778.83. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $683.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.84.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

