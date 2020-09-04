Stewart Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.5% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded down $10.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $348.30. 3,617,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,234. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $363.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.22. The company has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.29.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.