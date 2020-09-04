Stock Traders Buy High Volume of BHP Group Put Options (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 774 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,448% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. 416,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,929. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBL. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

