Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 971 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,042% compared to the average volume of 85 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 416,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,929. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.