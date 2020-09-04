Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,464 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 160 call options.

In related news, Director David Nierenberg purchased 145,250 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,337 shares in the company, valued at $375,208.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Hobby purchased 20,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 177,750 shares of company stock worth $414,645. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flotek Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,827,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,361 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flotek Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 67,903 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Flotek Industries by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Flotek Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares in the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 46,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,599. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.18. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 178.19%.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

