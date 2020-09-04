Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,647 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,455% compared to the average volume of 221 put options.

NYSE FVRR traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.32. 40,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,950. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FVRR. MKM Partners began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

