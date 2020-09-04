Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,024 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,636% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of HCSG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 8,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

