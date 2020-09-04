Summit X LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Summit X LLC raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. FMR LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 451.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,988,000 after buying an additional 111,339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,575,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,553,000 after acquiring an additional 481,433 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.5% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.50. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

