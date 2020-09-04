Summit X LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Summit X LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.44. 3,311,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

