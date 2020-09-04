Summit X LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 66,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 59.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.68. 1,526,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,729. The company has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.