Summit X LLC Purchases Shares of 3,048 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.97. 11,059,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,647,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

