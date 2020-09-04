Summit X LLC Sells 219 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.36. The company had a trading volume of 713,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $620.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,745.89. Insiders sold a total of 185,405 shares of company stock valued at $113,100,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

