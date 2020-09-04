SWS Partners Has $1.19 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.38.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total transaction of $10,002,279.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,480,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 311,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,724,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $53.24 on Thursday, hitting $520.62. The stock had a trading volume of 23,175,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778,029. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $166.61 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.28. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

