SWS Partners Purchases 210 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in CME Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CME Group by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after buying an additional 361,711 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,438,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $171.89. 1,812,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,517. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,943,030. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

