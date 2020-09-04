Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTM. CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Macquarie cut shares of Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of Tata Motors stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.32. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 33.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 701,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 175,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 85.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

