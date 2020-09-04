Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.32. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 160 shares.

The company has a market cap of $21.98 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.90.

In other Terra Firma Capital news, Senior Officer Glenn Watchorn acquired 8,000 shares of Terra Firma Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 137,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$584,107.25. Insiders purchased 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $62,552 in the last three months.

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

