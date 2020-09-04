Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.32. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 160 shares.

The company has a market cap of $21.98 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.90.

In other Terra Firma Capital news, Senior Officer Glenn Watchorn acquired 8,000 shares of Terra Firma Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 137,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$584,107.25. Insiders purchased 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $62,552 in the last three months.

Terra Firma Capital Company Profile (CVE:TII)

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Firma Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Firma Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.