Thor Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,686 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 988% compared to the average volume of 155 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. The company had a trading volume of 54,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,207. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.90. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Thor Industries’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,649,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,738,000 after buying an additional 131,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 59,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

