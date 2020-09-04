Tiger Resource (LON:TIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tiger Resource (LON:TIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of TIR remained flat at $GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.21. Tiger Resource has a one year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.35 ($0.00).
Tiger Resource Company Profile
