Tiger Resource (LON:TIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tiger Resource (LON:TIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TIR remained flat at $GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.21. Tiger Resource has a one year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Get Tiger Resource alerts:

Tiger Resource Company Profile

Tiger Resource Finance plc is venture capital firm specializing in early stage, incubation and seed-financing. It can also invest in mature companies. It prefers to invest in the minerals, oil and gas, natural resource exploration and development sector, and in the companies have developed or are applying new technologies that are becoming available to the resource sector.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.