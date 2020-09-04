Timia Capital (CVE:TCA) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Timia Capital Corp (CVE:TCA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Timia Capital shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $5.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

Timia Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, provides financing to technology companies in exchange for monthly payments structured as a percentage of revenue in North America. It offers revenue financing products and services. The company offers its services primarily for the software-as-a-service market.

