Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Up 5.2%

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 603,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 588,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a report on Thursday, August 6th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Titan International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.
