Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Up 5.2%

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 603,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 588,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $286.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan International Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Titan International by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

